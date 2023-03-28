Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Statement following Children's Commissioner's analysis of police strip searches of children across England and Wales
We welcome yesterday’s report from the Children’s Commissioner for England.
As Britain’s equality regulator, we are particularly concerned by the finding that Black children are up to six times more likely to be strip searched compared to the national population.
We are also concerned about the systemic problems raised in the report relating to safeguarding, particularly the lack of scrutiny of the searches conducted by the police.
We will consider the findings of the report carefully and we will not hesitate to use the full range of our regulatory powers if necessary.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/statement-following-childrens-commissioners-analysis-police-strip-searches-children
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
IKEA UK signs legal agreement with equality watchdog to protect staff from sexual harassment24/03/2023 11:10:00
IKEA UK has entered into a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), to improve its policies and practices in relation to sexual harassment.
Statement following the announcement of the Illegal Migration Bill08/03/2023 11:20:00
It is vital that the government takes action to ensure that more lives are not lost on dangerous Channel crossings. We welcome and support the government’s pledge to establish regular, safe and legal routes for those in need of protection.
System for challenging social care decisions ‘failing those who need it’28/02/2023 13:15:00
Adults receiving social care in England and Wales are being failed if they try to challenge decisions made by local authorities, according to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog concludes monitoring of Labour Party action plan15/02/2023 14:10:00
The Labour Party has made the changes required by its agreed action plan to address breaches of the Equality Act, says Britain’s equality regulator.
McDonald’s signs a legal agreement with EHRC to protect staff from sexual harassment08/02/2023 10:25:00
McDonald’s Restaurants Limited has signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in response to concerns about the handling of sexual harassment complaints made by staff in its UK restaurants.
Statement on UK Athletics' position on trans people’s participation in athletics06/02/2023 15:10:00
We are concerned that UK Athletics’ interpretation of the “sporting exemption” set out in section 195 of the Equality Act 2010 is inaccurate, in particular the interpretation of how that provision interacts with the Gender Recognition Act 2004.
EHRC response following judgment on Ms M Glover v Lacoste03/02/2023 16:25:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission response following judgment on Ms M Glover v Lacoste
Human Rights watchdog warns United Nations of concerns over economic, social and cultural rights in Britain02/02/2023 15:20:00
Significant societal trends risk compromising the social, economic and cultural rights of people in England and Wales, according to a report to the United Nations from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog highlights barriers faced by those challenging social care decisions in Scotland27/01/2023 13:05:00
Some adults receiving social care in Scotland are unsure of how to challenge decisions about their care, according to new research published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday.