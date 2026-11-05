Statement following conclusion of trial relating to the death of William Cameron

A former custody nurse has been acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter relating to the death of William Cameron in Thames Valley Police (TVP) custody in 2020, following a trial which concluded yesterday at the Old Bailey.

Sean Cregg, a former health care professional, was cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter charge and an alternative charge under section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Mr Cameron's death.

Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, we can now confirm that, earlier this year, gross misconduct was found proven for two police officers and a staff member as a result of our investigation into the actions of TVP staff involved in his detention.

Mr Cameron, aged 38, became unresponsive after his arrest in the early hours of 8 January 2020, and had to be carried into a custody cell on arrival at the police station.

He was put on half hourly checks and observed remaining in the same position and not moving. After being unresponsive for more than four hours, a new shift of custody staff then entered his cell shortly after 7am and attempted first aid. An ambulance was called however Mr Cameron was sadly pronounced dead in hospital the same morning.

IOPC director of engagement Derrick Campbell yesterday said:

“We note today’s outcome of this trial, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of William Cameron and all those affected by his death. “Mr Cameron died after being left unresponsive on the floor of a Thames Valley Police custody cell floor for four hours. "When someone dies in police custody our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding their detention. "It's clear Mr Cameron did not receive the duty of care that he should have. Two Thames Valley Police officers and one staff member committed gross misconduct in how they dealt with him while he was under arrest and in their custody. “They have all been placed on the College of Policing’s barred list meaning they cannot work in policing again."

As part of our investigation, IOPC investigators obtained custody records, CCTV footage, body-worn video, forensic and medical evidence, and interviewed relevant witnesses.

On conclusion of the investigation, in March 2021, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided to charge Mr Cregg after requesting further material to assist with its decision-making. We also decided that three Thames Valley Police employees should face gross misconduct hearings, to be arranged by the force.

In January 2026, detective sergeant Laura Murray was dismissed without notice for breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

This was in relation to her, as custody sergeant, wrongly authorising Mr Cameron’s detention, wrongly placing him on Level One observations, which is minimum acceptable level of observation required for any detainee. They are checked once an hour and staff need not wake a sleeping detainee.

She also failed to supervise the detention officer, to ensure the checks were carried out properly, to reassess Mr Cameron, to request medical assistance when he had not been roused for four hours and to conduct adequate and/or appropriate risk assessments.

At the same hearing, the panel decided former PC Leon Cunningham - one of the officers who arrested Mr Cameron and transported him to custody - would have been dismissed had he still been a serving officer.

It was found he had breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

This was in relation to him failing to recognise that Mr Cameron needed urgent medical attention, and for failing to take him straight to hospital as soon as he presented as unresponsive.

He also failed to ask Mr Cameron if he had taken any drugs, to adequately risk assess Mr Cameron and to accurately pass on information that may have assisted others in their decision making.

In February 2026, a panel decided detention officer Jack Camp would have been dismissed, had he not already left the force, for breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour relating to orders and instructions and duties and responsibilities.

This was in relation to their failure to apply an acceptable level of diligence to cell checks and to raise concerns over Mr Cameron’s health.

All three were placed on the policing barred list.