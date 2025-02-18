Statement following High Court ruling on police vetting

Following a ruling by the High Court that the Metropolitan Police acted unlawfully in dismissing Sgt Lino Di Maria after his vetting was removed because of a series of allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, APCC Joint Lead on Transparency and Accountability, Alison Lowe OBE, yesterday said:

“It is vital that the public are assured that those who fail to abide by the highest standards of professionalism and integrity are rooted out from policing. It is imperative that all of us in the sector continue the work to improve the culture in the country’s police forces as we rebuild public trust and confidence.

“We support government plans to strengthen police vetting processes so that those who fail to maintain vetting can be dismissed by their Chief Constable. PCCs and Deputy Mayors have a key role in holding forces to account on behalf of the public and are committed to ensuring they receive the quality service they are entitled to expect.”