Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Statement following High Court ruling on police vetting
Following a ruling by the High Court that the Metropolitan Police acted unlawfully in dismissing Sgt Lino Di Maria after his vetting was removed because of a series of allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, APCC Joint Lead on Transparency and Accountability, Alison Lowe OBE, yesterday said:
“It is vital that the public are assured that those who fail to abide by the highest standards of professionalism and integrity are rooted out from policing. It is imperative that all of us in the sector continue the work to improve the culture in the country’s police forces as we rebuild public trust and confidence.
“We support government plans to strengthen police vetting processes so that those who fail to maintain vetting can be dismissed by their Chief Constable. PCCs and Deputy Mayors have a key role in holding forces to account on behalf of the public and are committed to ensuring they receive the quality service they are entitled to expect.”
Notes
- Alison Lowe OBE is APCC Joint lead on Transparency and Accountability, and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.
- Mrs Justice Lang DBE's full judgment is available via the judiciary website.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/statement-following-high-court-ruling-on-police-vetting/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to neighbourhood policing announcement03/02/2025 10:25:00
APCC Joint Leads for Police Funding, PFCC Roger Hirst and PCC Joy Allen, responded to neighbourhood policing announcement
New campaign shows impact of PCCs in preventing crime31/01/2025 13:20:00
A new campaign launched by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) highlights the importance of preventing crime to improve community safety.
New campaign shows impact of police and crime commissioners in preventing crime29/01/2025 15:10:00
A new campaign launched by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) highlights the importance of preventing crime to improve community safety.
APCC statement on government action to tackle synthetic drugs17/01/2025 13:20:00
APCC statement given recently (15 January 2025) on government action to tackle synthetic drug.
PCCs back call for lowering of legal blood alcohol limit for drivers15/01/2025 10:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' (APCC) Addictions and Substance Misuse leads and their Roads Policing counterparts are jointly backing the British Medical Association's (BMA) call for a reduction in the legal blood alcohol limit for drivers.
APCC statement on recommendations to improve police response to stalking10/01/2025 13:15:00
In their September 2024 joint report on the Suzy Lamplugh Trust’s super-complaint about the police response to stalking, HMICFRS, the IOPC and the College of Policing made recommendations for organisations across policing to improve their response to the crime of stalking.
APCC Victims Leads back new laws on sexually explicit 'deepfake' images09/01/2025 10:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s (APCC’s) Joint Leads for Victims have welcomed the government’s announcement that it plans to make the creation of sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images of adults a criminal offence, along with the introduction of new offences of taking an intimate image without consent and installing equipment with the intent to commit these offences.
APCC response to the police funding settlement23/12/2024 12:25:00
Joy Allen, APCC Joint Finance Lead and PCC for Durham, responds to the police funding settlement