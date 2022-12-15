Statement following judicial review on legal impact of a Gender Recognition Certificate

“This means we have a duty to make sure the law is interpreted clearly and correctly, particularly – as in this case – the Equality Act 2010. The law concerning matters of sex and gender can be complex, and clarity is essential for the public bodies, employers, service providers and people across the country who rely on it.

“We welcome this judgment which confirms that the effect of a Gender Recognition Certificate is to change a person’s legal sex, including for the purposes of the Equality Act.

“We will take the outcome of this judicial review, and all other legal rulings, into account in our ongoing work as the regulator of the Equality Act.”

