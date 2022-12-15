Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Statement following judicial review on legal impact of a Gender Recognition Certificate
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: “The Equality and Human Rights Commission works to promote and uphold Britain’s equality laws.”
“This means we have a duty to make sure the law is interpreted clearly and correctly, particularly – as in this case – the Equality Act 2010. The law concerning matters of sex and gender can be complex, and clarity is essential for the public bodies, employers, service providers and people across the country who rely on it.
“We welcome this judgment which confirms that the effect of a Gender Recognition Certificate is to change a person’s legal sex, including for the purposes of the Equality Act.
“We will take the outcome of this judicial review, and all other legal rulings, into account in our ongoing work as the regulator of the Equality Act.”
Notes to editors
- The EHRC was named in these proceedings as an interested party. Our Single Sex Services guidance, published in April 2022, was also referred to in the judicial review.
- This case was about the legal effect of a Gender Recognition Certificate, as the law stands currently, and whether the Scottish Government’s revised statutory guidance on the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018 is lawful. It did not consider the rules or the process by which a person obtains a GRC.
- Earlier this year, For Women Scotland successfully challenged by judicial review the definition of “woman” in section 2 of the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018 and the accompanying original guidance.
- There is currently no definition of “woman” set out in the Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018, so “woman” has the same meaning in the 2018 Act as it does in the Equality Act 2010.
- Under Section 11 of the Equality Act 2010, sex is a protected characteristic and is binary (a reference to a man or to a woman). Section 212 of the Equality Act defines “woman” as a female of any age.
- The purpose of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 is to provide a mechanism by which people born in one sex could acquire the legal status of the other sex.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/statement-following-judicial-review-legal-impact-gender-recognition-certificate
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Statement on Rico Quitongo’s race discrimination case24/11/2022 15:10:00
Footballer Rico Quitongo has been unsuccessful in his race discrimination claim against his former club and a club director.
Equality regulator briefs MSPs on gender recognition reform15/11/2022 13:38:00
Britain’s equality regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has advised the Scottish and UK governments on the implications of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill for the operation of the Equality Act 2010.
Report published following EHRC’s ‘A status’ grading10/11/2022 10:20:00
Following the news last month that we have retained our A-status as a National Human Rights Institution, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has now published its full report on all organisations it reviewed this session.
Britain’s equality watchdog takes action to prevent hair discrimination in schools27/10/2022 11:05:00
Pupils should not be stopped from wearing their hair in natural Afro styles at school, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) says in new guidance today.
Equality and Human Rights Commission re-accredited as ‘A status’ organisation17/10/2022 12:10:00
We have been re-accredited as an ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).
EHRC urges governments to work together on gender recognition reform05/10/2022 13:10:00
In January this year, we called for more detailed consideration of proposals to reform the legal gender recognition process in Scotland.
Our response to allegations about mistreatment of people in Edenfield Centre Mental Health Unit30/09/2022 13:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has a duty to enforce equality laws and defend human rights. We therefore consider all allegations of unlawful activities carefully and take action where necessary.
Equality watchdog takes action to address discrimination in use of artificial intelligence02/09/2022 16:05:00
The use of artificial intelligence by public bodies is to be monitored by Britain’s equality regulator to ensure technologies are not discriminating against people.
Health Department’s plan for detained patients falls well short of what’s needed27/07/2022 15:10:00
Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission Marcial Boo responded to the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) Building Better Support plan to address the number of patients inappropriately detained in secure hospitals