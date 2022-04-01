Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Statement following misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden
Following the conclusion yesterday's misconduct hearing, IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “We are now working to finalise our overarching report following the conclusion of the misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden, our investigations into South Yorkshire Police’s response to non-recent allegations of child sexual abuse in the Rotherham area. The panel found the case against former Detective Sergeant David Walker not proven.
“Our investigation found Mr Walker had a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to possible breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour, in relation to duties and responsibilities for not recording information on police systems.
“It was right for the evidence to be tested in a public hearing and we are grateful for the panel’s consideration of the evidence in this case.
“We now need to consider the judgement and any potential impact on one ongoing investigation as part of Operation Linden before we will be able to publish our report, which will cover 91 investigations completed so far.
“This has been an extremely complex piece of work – the second biggest operation we have ever carried out – and it is our aim to publish this report as soon as we reasonably can.
“Our priority remains the welfare of the survivors who took the difficult decision to come forward. They have shown a great deal of bravery both prior to and throughout our investigations and we must be respectful of the experiences they have gone through.”
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/statement-following-misconduct-hearing-linked-operation-linden
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former TVP officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office01/04/2022 10:05:00
A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer has admitted charges relating to pursuing a number of women for sex after meeting them during the course of his duties.
Former Wiltshire Police staff member sentenced for misconduct in public office01/04/2022 09:05:00
A former Wiltshire Police member of staff has been given a custodial sentence for misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC to investigate complaints against Met decision over Operation Midland witnesses31/03/2022 09:15:00
The IOPC is to investigate complaints about the Metropolitan Police Service's (MPS) decision not to investigate two complainants, known as Witness A and Witness B, who are alleged to have made false accusations about a number of individuals during Operation Midland.
Former Met detective barred from policing after gross misconduct proven28/03/2022 09:10:00
A disciplinary panel ruled that a former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) detective would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving, after hearing that he had formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his work.
Former Humberside Police officer dismissed after IOPC investigation24/03/2022 14:05:00
A former Humberside detective who was found to have repeatedly failed to properly investigate reports of crime following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into six of his cases has been barred from working as a police officer again.
Essex officer not guilty of Westcliff-on-Sea assault23/03/2022 09:10:00
An Essex Police officer has been found not guilty of assaulting a man in Westcliff-on-Sea, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
IOPC investigating Hampshire fatal road traffic incident22/03/2022 09:10:00
IOPC are investigating the circumstances of a road traffic incident in Stockbridge in which a man died, following a pursuit involving Hampshire and Thames Valley police officers.
IOPC investigation into complaint that 15-year-old girl was inappropriately strip searched18/03/2022 09:10:00
All lines of inquiry have been completed for the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into a complaint that a 15-year-old girl was inappropriately strip searched in December 2020 by two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers.
Two Sussex Police officers dismissed for gross misconduct17/03/2022 15:20:00
Two Sussex Police officers have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the force they used during the detention of a teenage girl.