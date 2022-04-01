Statement following misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden

Following the conclusion yesterday's misconduct hearing, IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “We are now working to finalise our overarching report following the conclusion of the misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden, our investigations into South Yorkshire Police’s response to non-recent allegations of child sexual abuse in the Rotherham area. The panel found the case against former Detective Sergeant David Walker not proven.

“Our investigation found Mr Walker had a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to possible breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour, in relation to duties and responsibilities for not recording information on police systems.

“It was right for the evidence to be tested in a public hearing and we are grateful for the panel’s consideration of the evidence in this case.

“We now need to consider the judgement and any potential impact on one ongoing investigation as part of Operation Linden before we will be able to publish our report, which will cover 91 investigations completed so far.

“This has been an extremely complex piece of work – the second biggest operation we have ever carried out – and it is our aim to publish this report as soon as we reasonably can.

“Our priority remains the welfare of the survivors who took the difficult decision to come forward. They have shown a great deal of bravery both prior to and throughout our investigations and we must be respectful of the experiences they have gone through.”