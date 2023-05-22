Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Statement following sentencing of GMP officer guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
Greater Manchester Police officer PC Sarah De Meulemeester recently (19 May) jailed for two and half years after previously being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Following the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“While today’s verdict brings these criminal proceedings to an end, the effects of this collision on the lives of Khia and his family will last a lifetime.
“Our investigation has ensured PC De Meulemeester was held accountable for her dangerous actions that day, which had devastating consequences for Khia.
“Now criminal matters have concluded, it will be for Greater Manchester Police to arrange misconduct hearings for PC De Meulemeester and another officer we found has a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to their driving prior to the collision.
“Khia’s family have requested that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/statement-following-sentencing-gmp-officer-guilty-causing-serious-injury-dangerous-driving
