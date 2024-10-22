Statement following the acquittal of Sergeant Martyn Blake of the murder of Chris Kaba (21 October 2024).

IOPC director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:

“Firstly, we want to acknowledge Chris Kaba's family and friends today as they continue to grieve his death more than two years on. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with them and everyone else who has been affected.

“The past few weeks must have been incredibly difficult and distressing for Chris’s family who have sat through the trial, listened to all the evidence and witnessed his final moments played out in court.

“We also recognise the impact that this trial has had on the officer involved, as well as his firearms colleagues and the wider policing community.

“Today a jury, having considered all the evidence, has acquitted Police Sergeant Martyn Blake of murder.

“We appreciate this trial will have been of significant public interest, and particularly so within our Black communities.

“The IOPC’s role is to independently investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting, including the decision to use lethal force. Under the law, firearms officers can use lethal force, however it must be reasonable in the circumstances the officer honestly believed them to be.

“The decisions to criminally investigate Sergeant Blake, and then to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), followed careful consideration of a significant amount of evidence gathered during our independent investigation and by applying the relevant legal tests which govern our work.

“Following the CPS decision to charge Martyn Blake with murder, the matter has now been heard in open court and the officer has accounted for his actions before a jury.

“Ultimately it is that jury’s decision, having carefully considered all the evidence, to determine guilt or innocence and we respect that decision and thank them for their consideration.

“Armed policing plays a crucial part in protecting our communities and keeping the public safe from danger. Firearms officers can, and do, find themselves in extremely dangerous and volatile situations where they are forced to make difficult and quick decisions under intense pressure.

“It’s important to recognise that fatal police shootings are rare, particularly in relation to the volume of incidents firearms officers are called to attend. And it is rarer still that they result in criminal or misconduct proceedings for the officer who fired the fatal shot.

“Over the past 10 years the IOPC – or our predecessor the IPCC - has undertaken 26 investigations into fatal police shootings. In one other case we referred a file of evidence to the CPS to consider a criminal charge for the officer who fired the shot.”