Statement following the announcement of the Conversion Practices Bill
We welcome this announcement from the UK government.
Conversion practices are harmful and we have long supported their ending both in relation to sexual orientation and being transgender.
In line with our response to their consultation last year, we are pleased that the government recognises that it needs carefully to define its terms, so that legitimate medical support is not caught by the ban, and religious freedoms are protected.
We are also pleased to see the plans for Parliament to conduct comprehensive scrutiny of the legislation, which we recommended. This will ensure, not only that harmful practices are prevented, but also that those affected by them can receive the advice and support they need.
We will carefully consider the draft legislation so that we, and Parliament, can properly assess the human rights implications for all people affected by the proposals.
