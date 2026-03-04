Ministry of Defence
Statement following the Nepalese Supreme Court's Judgment on Gurkha Pensions
Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP yesterday said:
The UK holds the distinguished service of the Gurkhas and the deep, historic ties between our country and Nepal in the highest regard. We note the recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Nepal and respect the important role it plays within Nepal’s constitutional and democratic system.
We are reviewing the Court’s decision closely, noting that it touches on a very broad range of issues, and we remain committed to engaging constructively with the Government of Nepal through our established bilateral mechanisms. UK officials are investigating whether additional proposals could be achievable to address concerns. These longstanding matters are best progressed collaboratively, through continued dialogue, shared understanding and mutual respect, and the UK will continue to work with Nepal to ensure that issues affecting Gurkha veterans and their families are considered in a balanced manner.
