Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Statement: Foreign Office summons Russian Ambassador - 2 February 2026
The Russian Ambassador was summoned for a meeting to revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat.
An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified decision to expel a British diplomat last month and its baseless accusations against our staff.
“Summoning the Russian Ambassador, a senior FCDO official made it clear that the UK will not stand for intimidation of British Embassy staff and so we are taking reciprocal action today, revoking the accreditation of a Russian diplomat.
“It is deeply disappointing that Russia continually seeks to disrupt the work of the UK’s diplomatic missions and deter our support for Ukraine. Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly.”
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-foreign-office-summons-russian-ambassador-2-february-2026
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK announces sanctions against perpetrators of human rights violations in Iran03/02/2026 14:10:00
UK sanctions 10 individuals and one organisation for their role in recent brutality against Iranian protestors.
Foreign Secretary statement on the fifth anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar03/02/2026 10:25:00
Foreign Secretary statement on the fifth anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar.
UK statement to the extraordinary IAEA Board of Governors meeting, January 202602/02/2026 14:10:00
Delivered to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors extraordinary meeting on 30 January 2026.
Cameroon: UK supports new generation of Central Africa researchers30/01/2026 15:20:00
British High Commission Yaoundé showcases cohort CRAFT Scholars and highlights landmark investment in Congo Basin Science.
The facts show Russia’s victory in Ukraine is far from inevitable: UK statement to the OSCE30/01/2026 14:10:00
UK Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, sets out the escalating human, economic and military costs of Russia’s invasion, explaining why a Russian victory is far from inevitable. He highlights Europe’s sustained support for Ukraine and urges Russia to justify how continuing the war serves the security or wellbeing of its own population.
Russia’s war was driven by its own deliberate choices: UK statement to the OSCE29/01/2026 15:25:00
Ambassador Holland sets out the facts demonstrating that Russia’s war resulted from Moscow’s deliberate decisions, not alleged failures by Ukraine or Europe. Russia has always had the best opportunities to ensure peace in Ukraine and could end the war tomorrow by withdrawing its forces.
The UK remains committed to supporting implementation of Resolution 2803 and forging a peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/01/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
Demolition of UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem: joint statement28/01/2026 16:20:00
Joint statement by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the UK on demolitions by the Israeli authorities of the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem.
British Embassy Tokyo's MUSUBI Initiative Partners with LFC Foundation to Support Japanese Youth28/01/2026 16:10:00
This is the partnership to expand football-based youth development programmes across Japan.
Joint statement on the situation in North East Syria28/01/2026 11:10:00
Joint statement by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States following a meeting of French Foreign Minister Jean Noël Barrot, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, German Deputy Foreign Minister Serap Güler, and U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack