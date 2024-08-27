Possession of any “zombie-style” knife or machete will be a criminal offence in England and Wales from 24 September, as will their manufacture, importation, sale and general supply. Ahead of the ban’s introduction, the Home Office is running a scheme for anyone currently in possession of such a weapon to surrender it and, if eligible, to claim compensation. APCC Joint Leads for Serious Violence, Simon Foster and Matthew Barber, are encouraging those who own these soon to be prohibited weapons to get rid of them under the scheme rather than risk being in breach of the new law:

“We welcome the outlawing from 24 September of “zombie-style” knives and machetes that are designed solely to cause maximum harm. These lethal weapons exploit a loophole in the 2016 definition of what a so-called “zombie” knife is, and it is right that the government has acted to reduce their availability and remove them from our streets. Too many lives, particularly young ones, have been lost or ruined because of these deadly blades.

“We strongly urge those who own these soon to be illegal “zombie-style” knives and machetes to hand them in during the surrender scheme that is running for four weeks from today and, if they are eligible, to claim compensation for doing so. Those who choose not to, risk finding themselves on the wrong side of this new law which carries a possible jail sentence.

“Whilst we back any action that restricts access to knives for illegitimate purposes, it is vital that we also focus on interventions that divert those who might otherwise opt to carry a knife. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are working with local partners across law enforcement, healthcare, and the criminal justice system in line with the government’s Serious Violence Duty that places responsibilities on certain public bodies to collaborate in tackling the underlying causes of violence.

“PCCs have also been leading on the development and implementation of Violence Reduction Units (VRUs) to address the root causes of serious violence through multi-agency working and to embed a culture of prevention, early intervention and diversion. Currently, there are 20 VRUs operating across England and Wales and early evidence suggests they are having a meaningful impact in their areas. By bringing together key organisations at a local level to develop a coordinated and strategic response, PCCs are determined to drive down violence that is so damaging to those involved.”