WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Statement from NI Business Alliance on Northern Ireland Investment Summit
Statement from NI Business Alliance on Northern Ireland Investment Summit.
Speaking about the Northern Ireland Investment Summit, members of the NI Business Alliance have welcomed the focus on investment, saying:
“As an investment location, Northern Ireland has exciting and unique opportunities.
“The focus on investment is welcome and we look forward to the Summit, where the clear message is that Northern Ireland is not just open for business but is poised for growth and has significant potential.
“It is a chance to showcase the compelling success stories of our homegrown and newly located businesses, alongside the features that make Northern Ireland stand out as a place to grow and invest.
“Importantly, we are now uniquely positioned as a gateway to two of the world’s largest markets; unfettered and flexible access to the EU and UK makes this the only jurisdiction in the world from which business can sell into GB and the EU free of customs and regulatory barriers.
“Our success in advanced manufacturing, finance and professional services, fintech, cyber, health and life sciences, aerospace, engineering, agrifood and creative and digital industries, has been transformative. This has been underpinned by a world-class digital and communications infrastructure and our proven propensity for innovation, along with a strong skills base and talent pool developed by excellent universities and colleges.
“Our size, mindset and digital infrastructure also make this the perfect place to test new ideas in areas including medtech, low-carbon technology and advanced engineering and manufacturing, to name but a few.
“Global investors in businesses, supply chains, business alliances, distribution and sales, along with real estate, can help Northern Ireland realise even more of its potential.
“Of course, investors and businesses alike value certainty and the Business Alliance remains optimistic about the prospect of more positive discussions around the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive.”
About the NI Business Alliance
The Business Alliance is a partnership between the Confederation of British Industry Northern Ireland (CBI NI), the Centre for Competitiveness, the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) and Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber).
- Angela McGowan, Director, CBI NI
- Richard Gillan, Chair, CBI NI
- Bob Barbour, Chief Executive, Centre for Competitiveness
- Stephen Kingon, Chair, Centre for Competitiveness
- Kirsty McManus, Director, IoD NI
- Gordon Milligan, Chair, IoD NI
- Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive, NI Chamber
- Cathal Geoghegan, President, NI Chamber
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency launches consultation on variable liability limits for orbital operations18/09/2023 16:15:00
New proposals for deciding liability limits for satellite operators, in the event of an incident in space and how operators are insured, have been set out.
CBI Wales responds to announcement of Tata Steel deal18/09/2023 14:05:00
CBI Wales recently (15 September 2023) responded to announcement of Tata Steel deal.
UK space sector has sights set on artificial intelligence and machine learning professionals15/09/2023 12:15:00
New recruits with skills in AI and machine learning are in high demand to harness the benefits of emerging technologies in the UK space sector.
Citizens Advice - One in four people behind on at least one bill, as UK households fall £22 billion in the red15/09/2023 11:05:00
One in four people in the UK (27%) are currently behind on at least one bill with Citizens Advice warning the situation only looks set to deteriorate in the coming months
‘Vital government funds children’s services in Autumn Statement’ – LGA on children’s charities warning15/09/2023 10:05:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new analysis by the Children’s Services Funding Alliance, revealing soaring costs for children’s social care
NHS Confederation - Extra winter funding welcome but at risk of being absorbed by costs of industrial action15/09/2023 09:05:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the announcement of extra funding for winter resilience
Matt Wrack becomes the new TUC President14/09/2023 14:05:00
General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union is the new TUC President.
CBI responds to latest monthly GDP figures14/09/2023 11:25:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest monthly GDP figures.
TUC - Ministers are ‘watching from the sidelines’ as UK economy shrinks.14/09/2023 10:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on yesterday’s GDP data (Wednesday), which shows GDP falling by 0.5% in July