Statement from the Attorney General on the case of Axel Rudakubana

The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC recently (14 February 2025) released a statement following a request to review Axel Rudakubana’s sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The senseless and barbaric murder of three young girls in Southport last summer shocked our nation.

No words come anywhere close to expressing the brutality and horror in this case.

It was understandable that we received multiple requests to review the sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme – which is designed to identify and remedy gross errors made by judges.

After careful consideration of independent legal advice and consultation with leading criminal barristers and the Crown Prosecution Service, I have concluded that this case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal.

No one would want the families to be put through an unnecessary further court process where there is no realistic legal basis for an increased sentence.

The 52-year sentence imposed by the judge was the second longest sentence imposed by the courts in English history.

Rudakubana will likely never be released and will spend the rest of his life in jail.

The Government have set out the next steps that must now take place to ensure that these awful murders will be a line in the sand.

My thoughts today are with the friends and families of Bebe, Elsie, and Alice, as well as the other victims – your memories will not be forgotten.