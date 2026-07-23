Statement from the Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, on wildfires across Wales

The Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, has issued the following statement in response to the ongoing wildfire incidents across Wales.

We are aware of several wildfires currently affecting communities right across Wales. The response from our firefighters, emergency services and partner agencies has been extraordinary and shows incredible dedication and determination in truly difficult conditions, and I want to pay tribute to every one of them.

Wildfire has long been a serious risk in many parts of Wales and climate change is bound to increase that risk, especially during summer heatwave conditions.

Our firefighters are highly trained to tackle wildfires and crews are currently managing the fires on the ground by using natural firebreaks, creating new firebreaks, and dampening down hotspots.

They are bringing all that expertise to bear on the Rhinogydd fire, and we hope that will pay off shortly.

But with more hot, dry weather forecast, we must remain vigilant. While no airborne firefighting capability is currently available for deployment anywhere in the UK to support these efforts, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service made a formal request for mutual aid in the form of staff and fire appliances, and I am pleased that this has been agreed and that those resources are now on the ground supporting crews.

Crews at South Wales Fire and Rescue are also tackling a difficult and large-scale wildfire in Blaenavon for the third day. The fire is expected to continue burning for several days and firefighters remain at the scene to prevent it from spreading further and putting lives, wildlife and property at risk.

I want to thank local communities for their patience and cooperation. Following safety advice when you're close to home and worried is never easy, and I'm grateful for the calm and responsible way people have responded.

Public safety is our absolute priority and we will continue to support the response for as long as it is needed.