Statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning: UK Government Industrial Strategy
Statement given yesterday from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning: UK Government Industrial Strategy.
Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning yesterday said:
“The Welsh Government has worked with the UK Government in shaping the new industrial strategy and ensuring that Wales is pivotal to its delivery.
“Wales has always punched above its weight — and with our strengths in clean energy, defence, and advanced manufacturing, we are well placed to seize the opportunities that lie ahead in high-growth sectors and ensure quality jobs continue to grow in Wales.
“We welcome the commitment to making it easier for the private sector to invest here, as well as the cut to electricity costs for manufacturers in our growth sectors.
“This clarity of ambition — combining state backing with business investment — is exactly what’s needed to unlock growth across our communities.
“All eight key growth sectors — advanced manufacturing, clean energy, creative industries, defence, digital and tech, financial services, life sciences, and professional business services — are primed to grow in Wales.
“This is about jobs, innovation, and resilience for the long term.
“This is what a government serious about Wales’ future looks like — focused on delivery, rooted in fairness, and ambitious for what our nation can achieve.”
