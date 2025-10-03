Statement from the Charity Commission for England and Wales in response to the attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.

Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, yesterday issued a statement.

Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, yesterday said:

Our thoughts are with those directly affected, and the wider Jewish community, after this abhorrent attack on a holy day. This attack is all the more abhorrent as it targeted people of faith and those serving in a charity simply for attending their place of worship. Violence and hatred have no place in our communities and society. Violence can never be justified and can never be excused.

Charities are at the heart of communities across the country improving millions of lives daily. We as the regulator will robustly defend their right to do so and stand ready to support charities as they do what they do best - bring communities together, protect society’s most vulnerable and work to make our country and world a better place.