Charity Commission
|Printable version
Statement from the Charity Commission for England and Wales in response to the attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.
Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, yesterday issued a statement.
Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, yesterday said:
Our thoughts are with those directly affected, and the wider Jewish community, after this abhorrent attack on a holy day. This attack is all the more abhorrent as it targeted people of faith and those serving in a charity simply for attending their place of worship. Violence and hatred have no place in our communities and society. Violence can never be justified and can never be excused.
Charities are at the heart of communities across the country improving millions of lives daily. We as the regulator will robustly defend their right to do so and stand ready to support charities as they do what they do best - bring communities together, protect society’s most vulnerable and work to make our country and world a better place.
The Commission has previously published guidance for charities affected by violence: Charity Commission statement in response to riots and public disorder - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-from-the-charity-commission-for-england-and-wales-in-response-to-the-attack-at-heaton-park-synagogue
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Challenges to financial resilience among serious risks facing charities, regulator finds26/09/2025 09:20:00
Risks to financial resilience are among the pressing issues facing the charity sector in 2025, according to new analysis from the Charity Commission.
Regulator to investigate Islamic charity after concerns raised over its financial controls17/09/2025 13:15:00
The Charity Commission is escalating its engagement with the Hussaini Charitable Trust to a statutory inquiry over ongoing concerns about the charity’s reporting of its finances.
Charity Commission CEO David Holdsworth visits South Wales charities05/09/2025 13:10:00
Welsh charity makes use of funds through the regulator’s Revitalising Trusts programme.
Regulator launches investigation into foodbank over concerns the charity cannot account for its use of funds03/09/2025 12:15:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to assess concerns about Knowsley Foodbank.
Regulator opens next phase of investigation into 105 charities connected to company cashing cheques01/09/2025 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has announced the next 10 charities entering a class inquiry it opened in May 2025.
Regulator to investigate Sikh charities after failure to comply with Orders29/08/2025 09:15:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into two charities connected to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Wednesfield, which were set up for the advancement of the Sikh religion in the area.
Charity Commission disqualifies four trustees after CEO used charity as front for criminal activities28/08/2025 09:10:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has concluded its inquiry into Organisation of Blind Africans & Caribbeans (OBAC), finding four trustees responsible for serious failings.
Investigation opened into heritage charity over serious dispute22/08/2025 11:15:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission.