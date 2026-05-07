Children’s Commissioner
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Statement from the Children’s Commissioner after the Golders Green terror attack
“Make it safer for Jewish people and take hate on social media and in person more seriously” – Child, 14
Recently the Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza spoke to Jewish children to hear about the impact of anti-Jewish racism in the wake of recent violence. She has issued the following statement:
“When violence happens, it impacts children profoundly, with events they see in the news following them into schools, friendships and daily life. The violent attacks we have seen against the Jewish community in recent weeks are deeply concerning. I have made it a priority to speak directly to children about how these events are affecting them and many have told me how frightened and unsafe they feel. This is unacceptable, anti-Jewish racism has no place in our society.
“Children are clear that they want leaders to do more to ensure the Jewish community feels safe and to take a tougher approach to tackling hate – both online and in person. Every child has the right to grow up free from fear, in communities where difference is respected and celebrated, where everyone feels they belong.
“It is essential that we listen to children from Jewish backgrounds to understand how these experiences affect their sense of safety, identity and belonging to ensure they feel protected in every part of their lives.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-after-the-golders-green-terror-attack/
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