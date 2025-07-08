Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Best Start in Life strategy

Children have told me how fundamental family life is to their happiness, which is why since my first major report as Children’s Commissioner in 2021 I have called for family hubs to become part of the fabric of every community.

The strategy being unveiled by government is a crucial step forward in delivering on this ambition. Done right, this integrated network of family hubs will help frontline professionals like GPs, schools, social workers and health visitors work together more efficiently to improve children’s health and education outcomes, make services more visible or even available at the touch of a screen, and act as a gateway for the most vulnerable who need extra support to stay safe.

Strong and loving families – in all their forms – must be at the heart of policy making if we are truly to break the link between background and opportunity. The challenge will be to make every one of these local services feel consistent, reliable and non-judgemental, so that every family who needs them can benefit.