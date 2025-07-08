Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Best Start in Life strategy
Children have told me how fundamental family life is to their happiness, which is why since my first major report as Children’s Commissioner in 2021 I have called for family hubs to become part of the fabric of every community.
The strategy being unveiled by government is a crucial step forward in delivering on this ambition. Done right, this integrated network of family hubs will help frontline professionals like GPs, schools, social workers and health visitors work together more efficiently to improve children’s health and education outcomes, make services more visible or even available at the touch of a screen, and act as a gateway for the most vulnerable who need extra support to stay safe.
Strong and loving families – in all their forms – must be at the heart of policy making if we are truly to break the link between background and opportunity. The challenge will be to make every one of these local services feel consistent, reliable and non-judgemental, so that every family who needs them can benefit.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-best-start-in-life-strategy/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Alternative provision becoming ‘shadow SEND system’, warns Children’s Commissioner, as new data shows thousands of children with additional needs are educated in unregistered settings04/07/2025 16:15:00
Almost 25,000 children are being educated in unregistered alternative provision (AP) settings with no national oversight or standards, more than half of whom have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), the Children’s Commissioner’s new report has revealed.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on NHS 10-Year Plan03/07/2025 13:25:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on NHS 10-Year Plan.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on IOPC gross misconduct ruling in Child Q case27/06/2025 17:15:00
The case of Child Q remains one of the most shocking and profoundly disturbing incidents involving the treatment of a child by police in recent memory. As I have repeatedly said, the strip searching of Child Q at school, without the presence of her parents or a trusted adult, while on her period should never have happened – as police guidance has confirmed.
Children’s Commissioner launches Youth Voices Forum23/06/2025 15:25:00
As Children’s Commissioner, one of my greatest privileges is listening to children from across the country, to hear about their lives and to champion their voices.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Childrens Wellbeing and Schools Bill House of Lords amendment 160 ‘Sara’s Law’19/06/2025 16:20:00
“Sara Sharif died when she became invisible to local services. All the warning signs were missed – a history of domestic abuse, bruises on her body, being removed from school – because her circumstances did not warrant help or support from professionals in Surrey, despite having been known to the local authority since birth.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on national inquiry into grooming gangs17/06/2025 15:35:00
Statement given yesterday from the Children’s Commissioner on national inquiry into grooming gangs.
“We need you to protect us” – some hard truths about children’s access to pornography17/06/2025 09:20:00
The way children understand the world is being shaped by what they see online.
Children call for a say in debate: Assisted Dying Bill ‘touches our generation in important ways’13/06/2025 13:05:00
Children in England have shared their fears about the unforeseen consequences of the UK’s assisted dying bill, after the Children’s Commissioner met with clinicians in Canada about their plans to expand end of life legislation to include ‘mature minors’.