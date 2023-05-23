Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on child sexual abuse redress scheme

The Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza yesterday responded to measures announced by the Home Secretary to take forward recommendations made by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

“Today the Government has published its response to the recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. I welcome today’s commitment to a redress scheme for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse, which is a positive step towards ensuring that all victims get the support and recognition they deserve, as well as the chance to be heard.

“But protecting these children must remain a priority and more is needed to ensure Government addresses the remaining recommendations through robust measures to support every child victims, through the implementation of the children’s social care review, the Victims and Prisoners Bill, and the Online Safety Bill. It’s right to ensure that mandatory reporting is implemented effectively and with care, so I will be responding to the Call for Evidence on mandatory reporting to ensure that the voices of children are heard.”