Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Childrens Wellbeing and Schools Bill House of Lords amendment 160 ‘Sara’s Law’

“Sara Sharif died when she became invisible to local services. All the warning signs were missed – a history of domestic abuse, bruises on her body, being removed from school – because her circumstances did not warrant help or support from professionals in Surrey, despite having been known to the local authority since birth.

“As the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill returns to Parliament, I urge Peers to support the proposed amendment to set national thresholds for triggering an assessment by social care, ending the postcode lottery in children’s social care that is putting young lives at risk. I also urge them to take this opportunity to give children equal protection from assault, which Sara was cruelly denied.

“My own research shows alarming variation in how and when different areas step in to protect and support a vulnerable child – no child’s safety should be determined by inconsistent local decisions. The time to act is now, and this amendment is a huge step forward in making sure no child slips through the net.”

Background: