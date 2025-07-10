Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Education Select Committee report on Children’s Social Care
This report reflects what I hear far too often from young people in or leaving care. Instead of receiving care and support that sets them up for life as independent adults, they speak about feeling side-lined, ignored and isolated.
Many of the recommendations match my own from the last four years as Children’s Commissioner: loving and safe homes that replace the dangerous use of illegal accommodation, support for foster and kinship carers, strengthened advice and advocacy, joined-up services from trusted professionals, help to maintain sibling relationships when that’s in their best interests and genuine care up to and beyond 18.
Most crucially, this report is centred around the voices of young people whose experiences of the current care system have given them many of the answers to fixing it. For them, and for the children growing up in care now, change is urgent.
How to fix children’s social care and restore care leavers’ life chances – report
Press Notice: Children are living in ‘Dickensian levels’ of poverty without their basic needs being met, Children’s Commissioner warns09/07/2025 09:20:00
Children in England are facing ‘Dickensian levels’ of poverty, going without basic needs like heating, a place to wash, somewhere to eat breakfast, or safe transport to school.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Best Start in Life strategy08/07/2025 09:20:00
Children have told me how fundamental family life is to their happiness, which is why since my first major report as Children’s Commissioner in 2021 I have called for family hubs to become part of the fabric of every community.
Alternative provision becoming ‘shadow SEND system’, warns Children’s Commissioner, as new data shows thousands of children with additional needs are educated in unregistered settings04/07/2025 16:15:00
Almost 25,000 children are being educated in unregistered alternative provision (AP) settings with no national oversight or standards, more than half of whom have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), the Children’s Commissioner’s new report has revealed.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on NHS 10-Year Plan03/07/2025 13:25:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on NHS 10-Year Plan.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on IOPC gross misconduct ruling in Child Q case27/06/2025 17:15:00
The case of Child Q remains one of the most shocking and profoundly disturbing incidents involving the treatment of a child by police in recent memory. As I have repeatedly said, the strip searching of Child Q at school, without the presence of her parents or a trusted adult, while on her period should never have happened – as police guidance has confirmed.
Children’s Commissioner launches Youth Voices Forum23/06/2025 15:25:00
As Children’s Commissioner, one of my greatest privileges is listening to children from across the country, to hear about their lives and to champion their voices.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Childrens Wellbeing and Schools Bill House of Lords amendment 160 ‘Sara’s Law’19/06/2025 16:20:00
“Sara Sharif died when she became invisible to local services. All the warning signs were missed – a history of domestic abuse, bruises on her body, being removed from school – because her circumstances did not warrant help or support from professionals in Surrey, despite having been known to the local authority since birth.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on national inquiry into grooming gangs17/06/2025 15:35:00
Statement given yesterday from the Children’s Commissioner on national inquiry into grooming gangs.