Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on extending free NHS services for care leavers
Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza responded to the Government’s announcement on extending free NHS services for care leavers
“These practical measures aimed at improving outcomes for children leaving care will be a real difference in how they navigate the world. These are not marginal services, but support that can help care leavers overcome challenges to make a successful transition into adulthood – support that other young people take for granted.
“Children in and leaving care deserve the same attention and ambition as any other – yet just 13% of care leavers go to university, compared to nearly half of the general population. Nearly two in five care leavers aged 19-21 in England are not in education, employment or training (NEET). And they are disproportionately represented in prison population. I continue to urge leaders at every level of government to prioritise care leavers at the heart of their policy decisions.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-extending-free-nhs-services-for-care-leavers/
