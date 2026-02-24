Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Individual Support Plans and Education, Health and Care Plans in the Schools White Paper

Statement given yesterday from the Children’s Commissioner on Individual Support Plans and Education, Health and Care Plans in the Schools White Paper.

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza yesterday said:

“Children with additional needs and their families deserve clarity, so I welcome this commitment for a system that wants to prioritise children’s rights – instead of one that has failed them for far too long.

“Families will understandably be anxious about what this moment of change will bring, but this is an opportunity to move to a system that acknowledges that every child, at some point in their lives, will require help and support. It’s an opportunity to rebuild trust with families and offer children greater ambition, instead of telling them they are the problem.

“Under these plans, no child should fear losing support. I will be working closely with ministers and families over the coming months to make sure that becomes a reality.”