Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on making Child Criminal Exploitation a criminal offence
As Children’s Commissioner, I know the criminal exploitation of children is a complex type of abuse that causes harm to victims in a way that has for too long been undercounted and poorly understood.
Many children targeted by adult criminals themselves face punishment instead of support. Like too many child victims, they are often ignored and overlooked. Their voices and experiences must be listened to, if we are to create a child-centric justice system that puts safeguarding at its heart.
Introducing this new offence and new prevention orders will help create that much needed clarity that exploited children are victims. I hope this will enable professionals to intervene at far earlier stages of intervention, backed by plans to create a unique identifying number for every child that helps services identify those in need of support.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-making-child-criminal-exploitation-a-criminal-offence/
