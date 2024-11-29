Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on new abuse footage at Whitefield School
The experiences of these children are absolutely – appalling – my heart goes out to them and their families. No child should ever be physically restrained under such conditions and with such a lack of compassion, especially those who are so vulnerable.
Since the allegations of abuse at Whitefield School first came to light I have pushed for a formal review of the circumstances to be carried out. This was agreed but it must now happen without delay to uncover where children who were so badly failed could have been kept safe.
Restraint against children should only ever be used when it is essential to keep a child safe. We need to look again at the guidance and regulation around restraint and so-called ‘calming rooms’ so that, when it is truly necessary, professions have much clearer understanding that it should be used only in the most serious cases and for the shortest time possible.
We also need much earlier support available for children with these additional needs and vulnerabilities, and greater training for teachers in managing them, including how to de-escalate behaviours and reduce the need for restraint – as well as incidences of restraint to be better recorded so that families can be reassured professionals are held accountable for the quality of care their children receive.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/statement/statement-from-the-childrens-commission-on-new-abuse-footage-at-whitefield-school/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
How the School Survey will help shape the future of education25/11/2024 10:15:00
As a former teacher, headteacher and Trust leader, I know the defining role schools play in the lives of children and young people. As Children’s Commissioner, I’ve seen the fantastic job teachers are doing – something that children themselves often tell me about.
Press Notice: New research reveals ‘stark failures’ of social care system, as the Children’s Commissioner calls for urgent reform and stronger safeguards19/11/2024 09:20:00
Children in England can be deprived of their liberty in secure settings, specifically custodial settings (for youth justice reasons), secure children’s homes (for welfare reasons) and mental health units (for assessment and treatment).
Children’s views on mathematics18/11/2024 10:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner one of my main ambitions is that every child has access to a brilliant education: one that helps them to achieve their goals, no matter how ambitious.
The Children’s Commissioner shares activities for Maths Week England 202412/11/2024 15:10:00
Maths Week England is a week-long FREE national festival of all things maths! With over 800.000 students already registered, Maths Week England provides a platform for everyone to immerse themselves in the magic of maths and raise the profile of the subject whilst, at the same time, encouraging children to pursue maths by promoting a more positive and inclusive approach.
Why safety and care must come before force in youth justice06/11/2024 09:20:00
When I speak to children about what it’s like to be a child in England, a theme that often comes up is their desire to feel safe and confident in their homes, schools and local areas.
What is this plan for? The purpose and content of children in need plans05/11/2024 09:20:00
A new report from the Children’s Commissioner has raised concerns about the quality and consistency of support for some of England’s most vulnerable children, with decisions about their care often driven by local capacity and resource rather than the needs of families.
National Care Leavers Week: In Their Own Words04/11/2024 12:20:00
Last week was National Care Leavers Week, with the theme ‘All of Us, We are One.’ It’s been a week of celebrating care experienced young people through events across the country, the lighting up of municipal buildings on Thursday 31st October and #NCLW adverts on Channel 4.
Advocacy for children in accommodation rated inadequate01/11/2024 15:10:00
Every child in care should have a stable loving home and deserves a say about where they live and what it’s like. They should have access to advocates who can help them with this – but this is not always the case.