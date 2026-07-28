Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on new education reforms, including offering technical subjects to pupils from age 14

Statement given from the Children’s Commissioner on new education reforms, including offering technical subjects to pupils from age 14.

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said:

“Children want to do well; they want to work when they get older – but right now the thought of finding a job is a source of stress. Too many find themselves neither in education, employment or training. We need to respond to their ambition with bold policy making.

“I wholeheartedly agree with the direction of travel of these reforms. Local leaders should have a greater role in making sure young people have a line of sight to employment. I look forward to hearing more and working with the government to ensure we deliver an education system that works for every child, in every postcode. That means long-overdue attention paid to vocational routes alongside making sure every child, no matter their background, can choose quality academic paths.

“Too many children still don’t get the education they deserve and then struggle to get a job. This is a chance to change that. Children consistently tell me that they desperately want useful work experience, effective information about their options, and to be able to learn skills that will be useful in the real world. Children are ambitious – now it is our job to deliver for them.”