Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on new RHSE proposals

As Children’s Commissioner, children have told me they want high quality relationships and sex education that teaches them about the themes and subjects affecting their lives.

As a former teacher and headteacher I know children will seek answers to their questions, and my research has shown that children are increasingly seeing – or even seeking out – harmful and confusing material online before they reach secondary school. It’s important that children and young people have the space to discuss these issues at school.

Children tell me that they want to have brilliant RSHE lessons so it’s imperative it remains a priority and that lessons are taught in a safe, high quality and age-appropriate way, with accessible materials. We must equip children and young people with the correct information so they don’t take their answers from misleading or unreliable online sources.

I look forward to reviewing the government’s proposals in detail, and bringing children’s voices, views and experiences to the consultation.

Age limits introduced to protect children in RSHE