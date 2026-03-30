Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on new screen time guidance for parents of under-5s

Statement given recently (27 March 2026) from the Children’s Commissioner on new screen time guidance for parents of under-5s.

Children’s Commissioner Dam Rachel de Souza recently said:

“Children are growing up in a world where screens are everywhere. Parents tell me they want clear, non-judgemental information about why limiting screen use is important, given in a way that reflects the realities of their daily lives.

“That’s why I was pleased to co-chair the group advising the government for this first piece of guidance on screen time for children under five, setting out why it’s so important to avoid particular kinds of screen time, and how.

“Young children need their parents to be confident in managing their screen use, but often this can be overwhelming for parents learning to navigate this. My hope is that this guidance helps to cut through the conflicting advice available and prioritise children’s development and wellbeing, as well as their safety.”