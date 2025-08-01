Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Oakhill Secure Training Centre inspection report.

I am appalled at the findings of this latest inspection report at Oakhill Secure Training Centre. Children living at Oakhill are among some of the most vulnerable in the country, having too often been let down by the statutory support services intended to help them.

As Children’s Commissioner I regularly visit children in custody and I have previously written about my serious concerns relating to children’s welfare across the youth secure estate. I know from speaking to the children living there, whose needs are complex and have been compounded by these multiple failures throughout their lives, that their successful rehabilitation is only possible if we prioritise high-quality care, support and caring relationships with trusted adults. We cannot accept such low standards or low ambition for these children, any more than we would for any other child.

I remain in close contact with senior leaders at Oakhill and at the Youth Custody Service, seeking assurances that the safety of children living on site is being prioritised and that oversight from all inspectorates involved in protecting these children is as robust as possible.