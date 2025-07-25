Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Ofcom’s online age checks coming into force today
For too long tech companies and social media firms have turned a blind eye to the harmful content readily served to young users on their platforms – even as children tell them what they are seeing.
Today marks a new era of change in how children can be protected online, with tech companies now needing to identify and tackle the risks to children on their platforms or face consequences.
We cannot lose sight of the rapidly evolving online landscape, so in order for the Children’s Code to be effective and fit for the future, it is essential the Code keeps pace with emerging technology.
As Children’s Commissioner, I will continue reflect the views of children in the work I do with Ofcom to make the online world a safer place for all children. Protection must always come before profit.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-ofcoms-online-age-checks-coming-into-force-from-tomorrow/
