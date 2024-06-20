Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Panorama investigation Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom

Statement from the Children’s Commissioner for England in response to reports by the BBC Panorama investigation Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom:

I’m appalled by the reports of children being bullied, mocked and put in a headlock at Life Wirral. No child should be treated so cruelly by any adult, and the footage captured in the BBC’s investigation is shocking to watch.

My office is investigating how safeguarding concerns are handled, particularly involving vulnerable children – because we have seen that sadly this is not an isolated issue.

My thoughts are with the families and children affected. Any of them who wish to can contact Help at Hand for advice and assistance: childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/help-at-hand