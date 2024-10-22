Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children (21 October 2024).
As Children’s Commissioner, we need to do more to keep every child safe from harm. That includes violence by adults, including parents towards children. We have seen too many cases where children have been harmed and died at the hands of the people who should love and care for them most. A ban on smacking is a necessary step to keep children safe and to stop lower level violence from escalating.
I hear from children about the impact that physical violence, including smacking, has on them. I abhor violence of any kind against children. Children are more vulnerable than adults, so we need to ensure that they are protected, and their rights are supported.
Scotland and Wales have already banned the physical punishment of children, so we’ve been able to watch and learn how the legislation has been embedded. It has taught us we need to take that step in England too. There are already protections for children enshrined in law in England, but now is the time to go further. If we are to make sure every child lives a life of opportunity and happiness, we must start with safety.
How we treat and protect children says something fundamental about a society – banning the reasonable chastisement defence is an important step in making sure every child’s rights are not just met but valued.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/statement/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-removing-reasonable-physical-punishment-of-children/
