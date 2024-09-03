Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing single headline Ofsted judgements
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing single headline Ofsted judgements (02 September 2024).
This is a significant step forward in rebuilding trust between Ofsted and the teaching profession. Removing one-word judgements will start giving headteachers and school leaders confidence that inspections more transparently and fairly reflect the complex realities of school life.
For too long, the inspection process has been high stakes and over-simplified, instead of an opportunity to properly reflect the diverse experiences of children’s education and their wellbeing. That must always be central to any robust inspection system.
I want to see this major step forward underpinned by measures that foster a more open, positive and trusting dialogue between schools and Ofsted, including through improved training for inspectors. I look forward to engaging further with the details as they develop.
