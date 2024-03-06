Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on strip searching of young offenders
Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza responses to findings of intrusive and traumatic strip searching of girls living at Wetherby Young Offenders Institute by HMI Prisons
“As Children’s Commissioner, I am appalled by the findings in HMIP’s report. Strip searching is an intrusive and potentially traumatic power, as I’ve shown in my work with police. In the rare cases it’s appropriate to strip search a child, there must be an absolute cast-iron compliance with safeguards, and a child never strip searched by a member of the opposite sex.
“The girls who are in Wetherby’s Keppel Unit are some of the most vulnerable children in the country, and it’s not appropriate for them to be placed in settings for boys. My Help at Hand advocacy service has supported some of these children and I know the challenges that they face. It’s a failure of our system of secure care that they have ended up here without an appropriate plan for their care. I will be using my statutory powers to visit Wetherby to talk to the children there.
“I have been ringing warning bells about safety and conditions for children in custody, particularly around safety in the failing young offender institutions. Too many children are being incarcerated rather than cared for.
“Today I will write to the Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to ask what has been done to improve conditions since I last raised these concerns with him. We need a new system of secure care, but in the meantime, we need children to be in care led settings, rather than prison. These children need care, education, and enrichment.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/statement/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-strip-searching-of-young-offenders/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Children on Child in Need Plans: Huge regional variation uncovered for some of England’s most vulnerable children06/03/2024 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a statutory duty to promote and protect the rights of all children, but to have particular regard to children who are living away from home or receiving social care services.
New statistics show a huge increase in the number of children completely missing education01/03/2024 09:15:00
Almost 120,000 children of compulsory school age were recorded as missing education at some point in 2022/23 which is up by almost 25% from the year before, according to new statistics published yesterday.
Auditory Verbal therapy: supporting deaf children to thrive at school and beyond28/02/2024 10:15:00
Anita Grover, Chief Executive at Auditory Verbal UK
The Big Ambition for Online Roundtable, reflections from youth Ambassadors27/02/2024 16:10:00
As part of The Big Ambition, I co-hosted the latest roundtable with some of my recently appointed Ambassadors focusing on online safety.
Lost in Transition, too many children falling through the cracks after leaving state education23/02/2024 10:10:00
When I became Children’s Commissioner, one of the first things I did was to conduct a nationwide inquiry into the educational experiences of children leaving state education. These children had fallen off the radar during the pandemic. Local authorities confided that they did not know where they had gone or how to support them to reengage in education.
The Big Ambition for Youth Work Roundtable, Ambassadors share their thoughts13/02/2024 14:20:00
Last week I co-hosted The Big Ambition for Youth Work Roundtable with my recently appointed Ambassadors, Aaliya, Emmanuel and Penelope.
Children value outside spaces to play in their local communities12/02/2024 13:25:00
The United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of the Child recognises ‘the right of the child to rest and leisure, to engage in play and recreational activities appropriate to the age of the child and to participate freely in cultural life and the arts.’
Self-care: A care leavers journey09/02/2024 14:20:00
This week is Children’s Mental Health Week, this year’s theme is ‘My Voice Matters’.
Why listening to children really matters when it comes to mental health, from one of our Ambassadors07/02/2024 11:25:00
Thanks to Maya who is one of the Children’s Commissioner’s Ambassadors. Maya applied to become of Dame Rachel’s Ambassadors because she wanted to raise awareness about young people’s mental and physical health.