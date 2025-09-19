Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the Education Select Committee’s Solving the SEND Crisis report
“Children tell me how much they value their education, but where they need extra help to attend and engage in school, they want this to be easily accessible and available locally. I welcome this report’s focus on creating a broader and more inclusive education offer that responds to the daily complexities in children’s lives.
“My School Census published last week offers robust evidence that school leaders agree with what children are telling us: that for some, even the best teaching will not be enough without great services wrapped around every child, backed by a set of national standards and an excellent pastoral offer.
“Now we must listen to children and act urgently to create a system that meets the needs and ambitions of every child, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-the-education-select-committees-solving-the-send-crisis-report/
