Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the expansion of free school meals

Statement given by the Children’s Commissioner on the expansion of free school meals.

“No child should go hungry, or worry about where their next meal is coming from. This a hugely welcome move that will come as a relief to many struggling families and has the potential to improve children’s outcomes, school attendance and wellbeing.  

“I will continue to urge the government to make sure every eligible child is automatically enrolled for free school meals, rather than putting the onus on parents to sign up – and to make sure the food provided is healthy and high-quality.

“When children talk to me about their family lives, I am struck by how acutely aware they are of their parents’ worries and of the impact these have on their daily lives – and their education. That’s why we need solutions that reflect children’s experiences, reduce the shame too many have told me they feel about their circumstances, and break the link between their backgrounds and their opportunities, by giving them communities that are safe, supportive and aspirational.”

The Children’s Commissioner’s office has been tasked by the government to carry out research into how children experience poverty, in order to shape its forthcoming Child Poverty Strategy. This will be published in the summer. 

 

