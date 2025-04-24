Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the proposed use of pelargonic acid vanillylamide (PAVA) on children in Young Offender Institutions

As Children’s Commissioner, my top priority is for all children to be safe, happy and cared for. That must include children in prison.

I am deeply disappointed to see today’s plans to introduce the use of chemical irritant sprays such as pelargonic acid vanillylamide (known as PAVA) on children in Young Offender Institutions (YOIs). I visit children in YOIs regularly and understand the challenges that they face. I am deeply sympathetic to the need to ensure the safety of the many dedicated professionals who work in these settings – however, more pain inducing restraint is not the answer.

We must not lose sight of the fact that these are children, who need care and protection as well as rehabilitation.

As Children’s Commissioner, I have long called for the closure of all Young Offender Institutions across England as they are not suitable for children and are not fit for purpose.

Introducing further measures of force, such as PAVA, risks normalising violence within these institutions. I urge the government to reconsider its plans to deploy PAVA in youth settings and instead work to reform the secure estate for children and ensure that YOIs are places of safety, dignity and hope – not fear. I will continue to use my powers to monitor the situation regularly including speaking to the children affected.