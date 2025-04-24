Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the proposed use of pelargonic acid vanillylamide (PAVA) on children in Young Offender Institutions
As Children’s Commissioner, my top priority is for all children to be safe, happy and cared for. That must include children in prison.
I am deeply disappointed to see today’s plans to introduce the use of chemical irritant sprays such as pelargonic acid vanillylamide (known as PAVA) on children in Young Offender Institutions (YOIs). I visit children in YOIs regularly and understand the challenges that they face. I am deeply sympathetic to the need to ensure the safety of the many dedicated professionals who work in these settings – however, more pain inducing restraint is not the answer.
We must not lose sight of the fact that these are children, who need care and protection as well as rehabilitation.
As Children’s Commissioner, I have long called for the closure of all Young Offender Institutions across England as they are not suitable for children and are not fit for purpose.
Introducing further measures of force, such as PAVA, risks normalising violence within these institutions. I urge the government to reconsider its plans to deploy PAVA in youth settings and instead work to reform the secure estate for children and ensure that YOIs are places of safety, dignity and hope – not fear. I will continue to use my powers to monitor the situation regularly including speaking to the children affected.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-the-proposed-use-of-pelargonic-acid-vanillylamide-pava-on-children-in-young-offender-institutions/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Looking back at the Festival of Childhood24/04/2025 12:20:00
Earlier this month I hosted my inaugural Festival of Childhood: Our Future, Our Voice at Young V&A to celebrate the joy of childhood and outline my vision to make England the best place to grow up.
Press Notice: Most headteachers restrict mobile phones in school hours – but major new survey shows online harms still among their biggest concerns11/04/2025 09:20:00
The vast majority of schools in England have policies in place that stop children using their phones during the school day, a major new survey shows.
Press Notice: Children living in unfit housing must have voices heard, Children’s Commissioner warns as she reveals its stark impact on their GCSE success31/03/2025 10:15:00
New evidence from the Children’s Commissioner has revealed for the first time the stark relationship between frequent home moves and children’s GCSE results.
No child should be homeless: how housing instability affects a child’s GCSE grades28/03/2025 12:20:00
Every child should have a loving, secure home, but when it comes to housing, children get a raw deal.
The power of storytelling in highlighting the reality of strip searching for young people27/03/2025 15:10:00
Back in December 2020, a 15-year-old schoolgirl was strip-searched by police officers at her school in Hackney while on her period.
Celebrating one year of The Big Ambition26/03/2025 10:20:00
It’s hard to believe, but a year has passed since I published the results of The Big Ambition survey in Parliament, a large-scale consultation with children to understand how they feel and to gain insights on their experiences of growing up in this country.
Putting children’s voices at the heart of the NHS 10-Year plan24/03/2025 12:20:00
The government is currently consulting on the NHS 10-Year Plan, which will set the course for our health service over the next decade.
Putting children’s voices at the heart of the NHS 10-Year plan24/03/2025 09:20:00
The government is currently consulting on the NHS 10-Year Plan, which will set the course for our health service over the next decade. It is critical that children and young people are not left out of this national conversation, so I was delighted that some of my Young Ambassadors and members of my newly formed Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Panel were able to join me for a roundtable with the Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Ashley Dalton MP.