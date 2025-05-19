Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the Report Stage of the Assisted Dying Bill

My greatest privilege as Children’s Commissioner is to listen to children and amplify their voices on the issues that matter most to them – both those that affect them directly, and those that may appear at first glance to lie beyond their immediate experience.

Legislation like the Assisted Dying Bill is one such issue. Although the proposed legislation applies only to those over the age of 18, its implications for children – especially those nearing legal adulthood or with loved ones who are terminally ill – are undeniable.

Their voices must be heard in this debate, which is one of the most profound moral questions of a generation. The insights children have shared with me, on a subject some adults might casually consider to be one beyond their comprehension, demonstrate an understanding of the world well beyond their young age. Arguably, their reflections on the implications of this bill have been more impressive than some I have heard in the parliamentary debate so far.

They also raise some profound concerns about safeguarding which we shouldn’t ignore. Their sentiments were echoed by families and children I met at a recent, deeply affecting visit to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital: we must do everything in our power to prioritise and sustain the quality of palliative care in this country. No child with a life-limiting condition must ever believe that their life has less value.

We must listen to children and reflect on what they tell us so that policy and laws never overlook the perspective of those they will ultimately impact. If we don’t, we risk being entirely out of step with the wishes of the next generation.