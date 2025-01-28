Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the Second Reading of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill
The scrutiny by Parliament to any new Bill is an essential part of the legislative process. I welcome the amendments introduced and look forward to engaging further on the additional detail underpinning the Bill’s measures.
My job as Children’s Commissioner is to reflect children’s views to decision makers and challenge them to be as ambitious as possible in striving for excellence in every aspect of their lives, including at school.
A common thread in what children have told me over the past four years is their desire for brilliant schools where they receive an education that supports them throughout their childhood and into successful adult life. I want that for every child, no matter what their background. But too many children are going without the support they need in school, or not in school at all, so it’s imperative that their voices are heard during the scrutiny of this Bill.
The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is a golden opportunity to fix some of the big problems children are facing today and I fully back many of its measures – which I have made clear in all my meetings and discussions with ministers, both during and since the consultative process.
This includes the ability to have a unique identifier for children, the rollout of breakfast clubs in all primary schools, further safeguards so no child falls through the gaps between support services, and the long-awaited introduction of a register of children not in school.
I will continue working with Ministers to support the delivery of this important legislation, ensuring children’s views and experiences remain at its heart.
