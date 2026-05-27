Children’s Commissioner
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Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the sentencing in the Fordingbridge rape case
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the sentencing in the Fordingbridge rape case (24 May 2026).
Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza recently said:
“The rape of two teenage girls in Fordingbridge is deeply disturbing and has shocked people across the country. My thoughts are first and foremost with the two girls and their families, who have shown extraordinary courage in speaking out about these heinous crimes.
“No child should experience the violence, humiliation and trauma described in this case. The impact of sexual violence does not end when an attack is over, it can impact every part of a young person’s life from their safety and confidence to their education, mental health and their future. It is essential that children who report abuse feel heard, protected and treated with dignity throughout the process.
“As Children’s Commissioner I welcome the urgent review being undertaken by the Attorney General. My office will be reaching out directly to the families involved to offer support. Children must know that if they speak up, adults and institutions will act decisively to keep them safe and deliver justice.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/statement-from-the-childrens-commissioner-on-the-sentencing-in-the-fordingbridge-rape-case/
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