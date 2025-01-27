Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the sentencing of Axel Rudakubana
My heart goes out to the families of the three girls murdered in Southport and to the other children and adults who were injured in the horrific attack last July.
The incredibly distressing statements that have been read out in court during the sentencing highlight the ongoing impact these horrific, violent crimes have had on the families involved and the entire community.
The sentence handed to Axel Rudakubana with a minimum of 52 years means he is unlikely to ever be free but that will never fully compensate the victims and their families for the pain and loss they have experienced.
He was well known to police, anti-extremism authorities and a number of other public agencies for his violent behaviour. Concerns by his parents were also ignored and overlooked.
Alarm bells had been ringing for many years. There can be no doubt that there was a failure of the state to protect these innocent children from Axel Rudakubana.
Tragically it’s too late for these victims, these families and survivors and so we need action now to stop further attacks by dangerous people already known to multiple agencies. We must intervene as early as possible to stop preventable crimes that destroy lives and communities.
