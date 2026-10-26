Statement from the Coalition on Atrocity Prevention and Justice for Sudan: one year on from the 26 October 2025 Atrocity in El Fasher

Statement on the 26 October 2025 Atrocity in El Fasher from members of the Coalition on Atrocity Prevention and Justice for Sudan: Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sierra Leone, Sweden, the UK.

One year ago, on 26 October 2025, the violence in and around El Fasher reached a devastating peak following months of siege and escalating attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Civilians were subjected to horrific atrocities including mass killings, ethnically motivated killings, summary executions, torture, disappearances, forced recruitment, arbitrary detentions, and widespread sexual and gender-based violence. Entire communities were forcibly displaced, and humanitarian access was obstructed, exacerbating hunger, insecurity, human suffering and deprivation.

Today, the Coalition for Atrocity Prevention and Justice for Sudan stands together to remember and recognise the suffering of victims and survivors, and reaffirm our shared determination to prevent further atrocities and pursue accountability.

The findings of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan have laid bare the scale and severity of violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of international human rights law committed in and around El Fasher. The Coalition supports the UN Fact-Finding Mission and its work, and welcomes the recent renewal of its mandate. We also welcome the work of the African Union’s Fact-Finding Mission, and its collaboration with the UN.

One year on, many civilians continue to bear the consequences of these atrocities. Across Sudan, civilians continue to be victims of violence, including systemic and widespread use of sexual violence, displacement, attacks on civilian infrastructure and restrictions on humanitarian assistance. The growing use of drones in attacks affecting civilians, and civilian infrastructure is deepening humanitarian needs and protection risks. Taken together, this demonstrates that the risk of further large-scale atrocities in Sudan remains acute. Restrictions on humanitarian access and repeated attacks on humanitarian actors, local and frontline responders are unacceptable, and are compounding the suffering of millions of Sudanese civilians. This anniversary is a reminder that we must act collectively to prevent their repetition.

Justice and accountability are vital to achieving sustainable peace in Sudan. Victims and survivors deserve justice and accountability for the heinous crimes perpetrated during this conflict. Those responsible for serious violations and abuses must be investigated and held to account. The Coalition will continue working with Sudanese and international partners to support credible accountability processes, including the work of the International Criminal Court concerning Darfur, and meaningful transitional justice for the people of Sudan.

Sudanese human rights defenders and civil society organisations play a crucial role in supporting victims and survivors, documenting abuses, and ensuring that Sudanese perspectives help shape future accountability and justice efforts. Often working at great personal risk, they are indispensable partners in the pursuit of peace, justice and accountability. Victims of conflict related sexual violence must have safe and confidential access to medical, psychosocial and legal support.

There is no military solution to this conflict. The war must end. The Coalition calls on all parties to comply fully with international humanitarian law, including by protecting civilians and facilitating safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access. We also call on all states to comply with international law, and use their influence to protect civilians, prevent further atrocities and help bring this devastating conflict to an end, including by ceasing to arm, finance and otherwise enable the war in Sudan, and by fully respecting UN sanctions including the arms embargo on Darfur.

One year after El Fasher, our message is clear: the victims will not be forgotten, survivors will be heard, and we will continue to pursue accountability for those responsible.