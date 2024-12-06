Statement from the Deputy First Minister: Red Warning for Storm Darragh

The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has warned that there may be very significant impacts from Storm Darragh and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a rare Red warning for very strong winds affecting North, West and South Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday. Natural Resources Wales have also issued Amber warnings for risk of flooding in parts of Wales, including those affected by Storm Bert.

The Deputy First Minister said,