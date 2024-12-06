Welsh Government
Statement from the Deputy First Minister: Red Warning for Storm Darragh
The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has warned that there may be very significant impacts from Storm Darragh and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a rare Red warning for very strong winds affecting North, West and South Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday. Natural Resources Wales have also issued Amber warnings for risk of flooding in parts of Wales, including those affected by Storm Bert.
The Deputy First Minister said,
Red warnings are issued when there is a potential threat to life, and therefore it is essential that people in Wales heed the warnings and take very great care if they are travelling on Saturday.
Welsh local authorities, emergency services and Natural Resources Wales have activated their preparedness structures in readiness for Storm Darragh. I urge people to make sure they are aware of the warning levels for their local area and to follow all official advice.
We will be monitoring the situation closely and providing any support required to the agencies in their response.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/statement-deputy-first-minister-red-warning-storm-darragh
