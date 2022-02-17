Welsh Government
Statement from the First Minister of Wales on Storm Eunice
Statement given by the First Minister of Wales on Storm Eunice.
The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said:
“We are working very closely with national agencies, local authorities and the emergency services to prepare for the incoming storm Eunice.
“A red warning has been issued for much of south Wales from 07.00 tomorrow, which means there is a danger to life. Amber warnings will be in place from early Friday morning for the rest of the country.
“We are expecting significant disruption to travel - all trains in Wales will be cancelled on Friday - so please think carefully and only travel tomorrow if absolutely necessary.
“I attended a COBR meeting earlier today and the Welsh Government Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to discuss preparations for the storm.
“We will constantly monitor the situation and will keep the people of Wales updated.
“Please make preparations today so you can keep yourself and loved ones safe.”
