Statement from the Foreign Secretary on the situation in Gaza
The Foreign Secretary recently (27 July 2025) issued a statement following the announcement of a temporary humanitarian pause by the IDF in Gaza.
Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, recently said:
The humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached new depths.
The Prime Minister has already announced plans to work with Jordan to get aid into Gaza and to evacuate children who need critical medical assistance to the UK for treatment.
Today’s announcement of a temporary pause by the IDF to allow humanitarian corridors to open and aid drops to resume is essential but long overdue. Access to aid must therefore be urgently accelerated over the coming hours and days.
This announcement alone cannot alleviate the needs of those desperately suffering in Gaza. We need a ceasefire that can end the war, for hostages to be released and aid to enter Gaza by land unhindered. Whilst airdrops will help to alleviate the worst of the suffering, land routes serve as the only viable and sustainable means of providing aid into Gaza. These measures must be fully implemented and further barriers on aid removed. The world is watching.
The UK supports the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the US as mediators and urges all parties to resume talks on a pathway for lasting peace and security.
