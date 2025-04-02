Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Statement from the ICO on data protection complaint response times
Statement given yesterday from the ICO on data protection complaint response times.
An ICO spokesperson yesterday said:
"Anyone who has felt the need to make a complaint to us deserves a timely response. Our current response times are not where we want them to be, and we know how frustrating this is for people who are asking for our help.
"We are committed to getting back to meeting our target of responding to 80% of complaints within 90 days and are introducing several initiatives over the coming months that we believe will help us to achieve this. This includes recruiting 19 staff to help us deal with the ongoing increase in complaints that we are seeing each month. For context, from October to December 2024, we received 746 more complaints compared to the same period in 2023.
"We are also exploring how we can improve our processes by using automated tools. For example, we are currently testing options that can simplify or speed up certain administrative tasks so that case officers can spend more time on the complaint itself.
"We want to thank people for their patience while we address this issue. Our frontline staff continue to work hard to respond to all complaints and we are confident that our approach will bring about the necessary improvements. Please be assured that we continue to triage cases and prioritise those that urgently need attention.”
You can view the latest management scorecard on our website.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/04/statement-from-the-ico-on-data-protection-complaint-response-times/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Bitesize tools to help FOI practitioners stay ahead of challenges01/04/2025 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Deborah Clark, 31 March 2025.
Software provider fined £3m following 2022 ransomware attack27/03/2025 16:05:00
We have fined Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd (Advanced) £3.07m for security failings that put the personal information of 79,404 people at risk.
How our approach to regulation is supporting economic growth18/03/2025 16:20:00
Blog posted by: John Edwards is the Information Commissioner, 17 March 2025.
Package of measures unveiled to drive economic growth18/03/2025 12:25:00
We yesterday (Monday 17 March) set out a raft of new measures that support the Government’s growth agenda.
Investigations announced into how social media and video sharing platforms use UK children’s personal information04/03/2025 12:25:00
We yesterday announced three investigations looking into how TikTok, Reddit and Imgur protect the privacy of their child users in the UK.
Protecting children’s data in a digital world03/03/2025 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Emily Keaney, 03 March 2025.
Action taken to improve access to personal information from local authorities across Scotland28/02/2025 10:25:00
We are taking action to tackle significant delays for people who are trying to access copies of their personal information held by local authorities across Scotland.