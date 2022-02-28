Statement from the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF)

A joint statement given recently (25 February 2022) from the leaders of the nations involved in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

We, the leaders of the JEF nations, condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. We are appalled by this brutal and unprovoked attack on a free and sovereign European country. It constitutes a serious violation of international law, a grave breach of the United Nations Charter as well as core commitments Russia entered in the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris and the Budapest Memorandum. We call on the Russian Federation to stop the bloodshed, to de-escalate immediately and to withdraw its forces to positions outside of the sovereign and internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

We strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We are united in our support for the people of Ukraine and its democratically elected government.

We reiterate the right of all sovereign states to choose their own path, and make their own security choices, free from external aggression and coercion, as a fundamental principle of the European security order. We are committed to uphold peace, stability and international law. JEF is an important contributor to regional security and stability. JEF nations are continuing with a series of planned exercises in Northern Europe to develop our cooperation by land, sea and air even further.