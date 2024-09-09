Northern Ireland Office
Statement from the Secretary of State following the resignation of the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner
The statement follows the resignation of the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan.
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, recently said:
“I would like to thank Danny Kinahan for his dedicated work on behalf of veterans and families living in Northern Ireland.
“Over the last four years, he has worked on a range of important issues that affect veterans in everyday life, including health, housing and welfare and we will continue to engage with him on these issues.
“We are committed to continuing to support veterans in Northern Ireland through the Veterans Welfare Service NI and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.”
