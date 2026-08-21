Statement from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Secretary of State Chris Bryant yesterday released a statement following engagement with victims and survivors' groups and veterans' representatives in Northern Ireland.

Speaking following his engagements with victims and survivors’ groups and veterans’ representatives, the Secretary of State yesterday said:

I’ve been in post for a few weeks now and already I’ve seen time and again how many people in Northern Ireland and Great Britain are still living with the legacy of the Troubles, often with pain and grief and anger.

This week I’ve met WAVE, the Victims and Survivors’ Forum, SEFF, the Victims’ Commissioner Joe McVey, the Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone, and held a roundtable with veterans. I also visited the RUC Memorial Garden, which marks the service and sacrifice of officers, including those that were killed during the Troubles.

I have wanted to sit down and listen to as many people and groups as possible, to get their perspectives and insights. These are my key observations so far. We can’t shape the future unless we deal with the past. And we have to get answers for families, including the many families of Armed Forces personnel who were killed.

The Government remains absolutely committed to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which will continue its progress through Parliament as soon as possible.

I’m acutely conscious that this Bill is our last chance to properly address legacy issues and get as many answers as we can for those who are still living with the legacy of the Troubles.

I want to ensure the Bill helps as many people impacted by the Troubles as possible get the answers they have long sought, and commands the confidence of those affected - including those who served bravely to protect law and order.