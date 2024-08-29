Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Statement from the Secretary of State on consulting with victims, survivors and families on the Legacy Act
The statement follows the meetings held with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, and the Victims and Survivors Forum in Belfast.
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP yesterday (Wednesday 28 August) begun the process of consulting with victims, survivors and families as part of the Government’s commitment to repeal and replace the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.
The Secretary of State held meetings with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, and the Victims and Survivors Forum in Belfast.
Speaking after his meetings, Hilary Benn said:
“I know that many victims, survivors and families felt ignored by the previous government’s approach to legacy. Indeed that is part of the reason why the Legacy Act was so widely opposed.
“In my meetings with the Victims and Survivors Forum and the South East Fermanagh Foundation today, I reiterated that the views of victims and survivors will be central to this Government’s approach to legacy.
“I am grateful to all those with whom I have spoken today, many of whom shared very personal stories about the loss of loved ones during the Troubles. I look forward to continuing discussions in the period ahead.”
Notes to Editors:
- The Government has committed to finding a way forward on legacy that can command support across communities in Northern Ireland.
- In July, the Secretary of State began the process of repealing the Legacy Act’s conditional immunity scheme. Full statement here.
- The Government has also pledged to reverse the current prohibition on bringing new civil proceedings and to propose measures to allow inquests previously halted to proceed.
- The Secretary of State has also committed to consulting widely on the further changes that are needed, including strengthening the ICRIR’s independence, recognising that different people affected will hold different views about the best way forward.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-from-the-secretary-of-state-on-consulting-with-victims-survivors-and-families-on-the-legacy-act
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Fleur Anderson visits Cookstown13/08/2024 14:15:00
Minister Anderson yesterday [12 August] met with local organisations Northern Ireland Rural Women’s Network (NIRWN) and Super Stars Café
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland extends backdating period for the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme01/08/2024 14:15:00
The Secretary of State has extended the current backdating period deadline by two years from 31 August 2024 to 31 August 2026.
Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Act 202331/07/2024 11:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland recently (29 July 2024) provided an update to the House on the Government's approach to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (‘the Act’).
Statement from the Secretary of State following the King's Speech17/07/2024 16:15:00
The statement comes after the King's Speech, 17 July.
First meeting between the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Tánaiste marks renewed commitment to UK-Irish relations12/07/2024 12:10:00
The meeting took place on Thursday 11 July
Secretary of State meets First and deputy First ministers08/07/2024 12:20:00
The newly appointed Secretary of State makes first visit to Northern Ireland since taking up the role.
Minister of State: Maximising trade and opportunity for Northern Ireland's businesses is our priority23/05/2024 09:20:00
Last week we saw a significant milestone in implementing the Government’s commitments under the Safeguarding the Union command paper published in February.
Deal reached on interim Fiscal Framework for Northern Ireland22/05/2024 11:27:00
Fair deal delivers on commitment made within the Northern Ireland Executive’s restoration financial package.