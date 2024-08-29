Statement from the Secretary of State on consulting with victims, survivors and families on the Legacy Act

The statement follows the meetings held with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, and the Victims and Survivors Forum in Belfast.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP yesterday (Wednesday 28 August) begun the process of consulting with victims, survivors and families as part of the Government’s commitment to repeal and replace the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.

The Secretary of State held meetings with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, and the Victims and Survivors Forum in Belfast.

Speaking after his meetings, Hilary Benn said:

“I know that many victims, survivors and families felt ignored by the previous government’s approach to legacy. Indeed that is part of the reason why the Legacy Act was so widely opposed. “In my meetings with the Victims and Survivors Forum and the South East Fermanagh Foundation today, I reiterated that the views of victims and survivors will be central to this Government’s approach to legacy. “I am grateful to all those with whom I have spoken today, many of whom shared very personal stories about the loss of loved ones during the Troubles. I look forward to continuing discussions in the period ahead.”

